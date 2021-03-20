From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini on Saturday showered gifts and cash to the orphans at the UMCN Orphanage home in Jalingo where he had launch with them to mark his 53rd birthday.

While addressing the orphans, Kunini noted that celebrating with the orphans has always brought him great blessing and joy as it gives him the satisfaction of impacting the lives of the less privileged.

He assured them that their biological parents may not be with but all the people of goodwill are their parents, and will do everything to fill the vacuum created by the absence of actual parents.

“Each time I see you, I feel I have a lot of children. Let me assure you that even though your biological parents are not here with you, we are here as your parents and we will continue to share with you in our joy.

“You are precious gifts from God and we pray that God will raise leaders from among you who will lead after his heart. We are not special or different from you. We are all the same. I encourage you to stay focused, pay attention to your studies and the discipline you are subjected to here as you will sure need it on your way to greatness”

Some of the children who spoke said that they were excited to have him in their midst especially on his birthday.

“I feel very lucky and special that the speaker has chosen to spend his birthday with us. Other big people would have gone to Abuja or other big places to celebrate their birthday but he has decided to be with us. We don’t have parents but today I feel as if it is my father that is celebrating his birthday” Moses said.

Coordinator of the centre Mr Simon Benjamin said that the home has received a three day old baby only recently when her mother abandoned her. He urged the state government and other people to assist the home in taking care of the children and building them to become better people in the future. He also urged the state government to help them with a skill acquisition centre so that they can train the children to be self reliant and employed rather than looking for government job.