Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state government on Friday directed the state ministry for tertiary education to reopen all tetiary institutions under the ministry, effect from this month.

Commissioner for information and reorientation Mr Danjuma Adamu who disclosed this to journalist Friday said details of the date for resumption would be made public soon, as government has already made available all necessary COVID-19 preventive materials for the returning schools.

Adamu said that private tertiary institutions in the state are also expected to comply with the directive.

Our Correspondent recall that the state government had earlier in September, directed the reopening of all primary and secondary Schools with strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Some of the students who spoke to our correspondent expressed their excitement to resume but have some reservations about the possibility of the resumption following lingering issues between the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.