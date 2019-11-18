Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has approved the employment of 300 people into the civil service as part of efforts to address the manpower shortage of the state.

Chairman of the Taraba Civil Service Commission, Mr. John Mamman, disclosed this, yesterday, in an interview with Daily Sun.

Mamman said the governor noticed the gap in junior, middle, and top level cadre of the civil service and gave approval to hire more hands for better service delivery.

“There is a gap because most of the experienced civil servants were inherited from old Adamawa and are retiring. In the next two or three years if we don’t employ, we will have more pensioners than regular civil servants. The Governor has noticed this and has approved that we employ over 300 people which we are about to start. We already interviewed some people since 2017, we will brush over the exercise and get people whose services are needed based on their discipline. It is very necessary we do this otherwise, we will wake up one day and discover that we don’t have the work force,” he said.

Mamman pledged to bring sanity and discipline in the civil service and ensure due diligence for optimum performance.