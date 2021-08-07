From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has threatened to resume strike over poor implementation of the 2021 Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed between the Union, the Taraba State Government and the University Management.

This is contained in a press release issued on Saturday and signed by the union’s chairperson, Dr. Samuel Shikaa.

According to the release, staff of the University have found themselves in a precarious condition after the suspension of the 2021 industrial action, as fractional payment of salaries among other issues have become the order of the day.

The union lamented that five months after the suspension of the industrial action, the only positive action taken regarding the MoA was the election of Deans in the various faculties.

The release read partly; “before the industrial action was suspended, the N35 million agreed upon was released for Earned Academic Arrears (EAA) and the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions’ promotion arrears were paid.

“Today, the N10 million that was promised to defray the accumulated EAA effective April 2021 has not been implemented as agreed.

“At the moment, payment of fractional salaries has become a regular occurrence in the University. Staff pension scheme has not been implemented even as members have submitted their RSA’s to the University management. Work on the parameter fence has remained on standstill with grave security implications to staff and students.”

Shikaa who decried the deceptive nature of the management in handling the issues, said currently, the Yola Electricity Distribution Company has disconnected the University throwing the campus into total darkness, the situation which has affected teaching and learning.

According to the union, “security has worsened on campus. Just two months ago, a senior academic staff of the University was kidnapped at his residence in the staff quarters by hoodlums and was held hostage for four days before he was eventually released.

“In view of this precarious situation, the union wishes to inform the general public that in as much as we want industrial harmony in the University, deliberate attempt to trample on the welfare of our members cannot be condoned.

“Concerned stakeholders must weigh into the situation to avert all forms of industrial disharmony in the University”.

Commissioner for Higher Education in the State, Mr. Edward Baraya did not pick his call or reply to a text message sent to his phone.

When contacted, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Vincent Ado-Tenebe promised to get back to our correspondent, but was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

