From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State University Jalingo on Tuesday recorded its first Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) as Hanawa Rufus successfully defended his thesis for Mathematics Education in its 13 years of existence.

Prof Benjamin Imoko, the External Examiner pronounced Rufus qualified in Character and learning and awarded him the degree.

“Having satisfied every requirement needed, I pronounce you as a holder of PhD in Mathematics Education,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Prof Vincent Tenebe, the Vice Chancellor said he was very delighted to see Taraba university attain such height during his tenure of office..

Tenebe who congratulated Rufus on the great achievement called on all other PhD candidates and Masters students in the university to concentrate on their research to succeed.

“I want to urge other PhD candidates and masters students to concentrate more on their studies because at these levels it is just theory but also practicals.

“They should learn how to conduct research and report the findings in order to deliver quality works that would contribute to societal development,” said.

Dr John Ajai, an Associate Professor of Mathematics and co supervisor of the thesis expressed delight to be part of the history that was made by Rufus in the institution with successful defense of the first PhD thesis.

Ajai commended the VC for aggressively increasing the manpower strength of the university to enable it begin to offer PhD in many courses.

