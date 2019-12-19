Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Kunini Youth Organization (KYO) on Thursday presented the Speaker ,Taraba state house of Assembly Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini, with an honorary award for his philanthropic gesture towards the less privileged and vulnerable groups in the state.

Leader of the group Mr Alexander Sebastien who presented the award said that the group decided to honor one of theirs because he has shown exemplary concern towards the wellbeing of the underprivileged groups in the state by donating to their causes without attaching political interests.

Sebastien, who commended the speaker for championing the cause of the displaced persons in the state, most of who are still staying at various camps for Internally Displaced Persons, urged him to keep up the good work despite the challenges.

“Today, we have decided as youths, irrespective of ethno religious and political affiliations, to present this award of honor to one of the greatest philanthropists in our clan. His generosity is not out of abundance, but genuine concern for the wellbeing of the relegated of the society.

” It is our hope that this honor will spur you to do even more for the people. The society need more of you to survive. Your selflessness is not unnoticed and in good time, the good Lord Himself will reward your kind gestures towards the less privileged of our society. We are proud to identify with you and your good works” Sebastien said.

In his response, The Speaker thanked them for finding him worthy of such honour, and promised not to let that fire in him that got him the award extinguished but to flame up more for the betterment of not only Kunini Youths but Youths of Taraba state at large.

He cautioned the Youths against indulging politics of bitterness and other vices, and urged them to always make themselves worthy of opportunities to develop their communities, and key into the Rescue agenda of Governor Darius Ishaku.

“I feel truly honored by this kind consideration and want to assure you that I will not relent in trying to make sure that we all have a better life and society. As young men, the future is yours to hold and build. The building blocks are hard work, honesty, dedication and prudence. You can not succeed by becoming a thug or rascal. You cannot succeed for long by indulging in vices. Politically, you must eschew bitterness to make any headways. So gear yourselves up and take up the challenge”.

Some of the youths who spoke to our correspondent said that they were direct beneficiaries of the Speaker’s generosity in various ways as he pays their tuition in various schools and have empowered most of them in various other ways.