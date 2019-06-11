Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Major General Paul Tarfa (retd), has said that despite the billions of dollars spent annually in northeast Nigeria, there is no significant change in the lives of the suffering population of the region.

Tarfa gave the damning verdict Tuesday at a one-day roundtable to review the northeast peace building initiative.

Represented by Chief David Sabo Kente, a Federal Commissioner Representing Northeast in the NEDC, Tarfa pointed to systemic and institutional failings.

Tarfa noted that up till the present moment, if not well managed with the right political will devoid of vested interest, the northeast crisis still poses the most potent existential threat to the country.

He recalled that the conflict in the northeast provoked by Boko Haram resulted in widespread displacement, violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, protection risks and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Tarfa further said the prolonged humanitarian crisis has had a devastating impact on food security and nutrition in the northeast, with millions of people in need of emergency food aid.

Tarfa took note of the series of intervention programmes initiated from the inception of the crisis by the Federal Government.

He also took note of the intervention programme initiated by the organised private sectors to complement and support the efforts of the government in stabilising the northeast, amongst others.