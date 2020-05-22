NIGERIAN legend, Taribo West has launched an attack on Rangers’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, after claiming he’s too weak to play for the Super Eagles.

Ibrox ace, Aribo opted to play for Nigeria last year and has been widely praised in Africa for his performances in international football.

Aribo has scored two goals in just four appearances for Nigeria, including a goal against Brazil in a friendly last year, as well as a goal against Ukraine. But he’s not convinced former Inter Milan, AC Milan and Derby County defender, West, who doesn’t think he’s cut out to play for his country.

He believes Getafe star, Oghenekaro Etebo, should play ahead of Aribo instead.

West said: “I’ve watched Joe Aribo play for Nigeria, but in my view, it’s clear he is yet to come to terms with it.

“There’s no other way of putting this – I think Joe is not a bad player, but he needs time to adjust to African football. It’s not the same as playing in Europe. In Africa, there’s no time on the ball and for me, Oghenekaro Etebo is a far better option, he’s quick, physical and reads the game.

“He should get Joe Aribo’s spot when he comes back. African football is just too physical for Joe.”