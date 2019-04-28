From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the management, staff and students of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, of immediate attention once his government is inaugurated on May 29, 2019.

Abiodun gave this assurance on Friday evening when he granted audience at his Iperu-Remo residence to the Coalition of Tai Solarin College of Education Staff (COTAS) led by its Chairman, Daniel Aborisade.

The College of Education has been at loggerhead with the incumbent administration over non-payment of 30 months of salaries arrears, pension, non remittance of cooperatives deductions, absence of a governing-council, among other issues.

According to Aborisade, the visit was to formally felicitate with Abiodun on his victory at the poll and to air the coalition’s views on some critical issues affecting the staff, students, and the overall survival of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), an institution named after a foremost Nigerian educator and author, Augustus Taiwo “Tai” Solarin.

The delegation, therefore, requested that a visitation panel be constituted to look into the affairs of the institution for assessment of the enormity of its challenges.

Responding, Abiodun assured them that all the challenges currently facing the institution would be given immediate and proper attention by his administration, with a promise to personally visit the institution upon his assumption of office.