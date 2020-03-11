Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, Ogun State, have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to save them from Oro worshippers, who have imposed curfew and other stringent rules on them in the community.

The curfew, according to them, has threatened the peace and also affected the academic activities of the students.

TASCE students made the call, yesterday when Special Assistant to the governor on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, visited the school.

The students union President, Oluwatobiloba Adefesobi, alleged that the Oro worshippers have been infringing on their rights in the name of ‘Oro mawo sokoto’ (no lady should wear shorts or trouser) and ‘Oro ma tan ina’ (no students should put on light), claiming the imposition of curfew had really affected students’ academic performance and their freedom to move freely in the community.

He alleged that the traditional worshippers always performed their rites when students were preparing for their examinations.

In his response, Adeyemi assured the students that the state government would promptly address the issue to avoid a major crisis.