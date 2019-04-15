Employees of Tai Solarin College Of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, Ogun State, have asked the college’s Provost, Lukmon Kiadese, to voluntarily resign his appointment.

The Coalition Staff Union of the College (COTAS), headed by Daniel Aborisade, made the call when it briefed newsmen on the outcome of a meeting with the new Ogun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Bashir Makama, at the college auditorium.

He said the crisis started two and half years ago, when the provost resumed office with the promise to find lasting solutions to the crisis that engulfed the institution, which ranged from the unpaid salaries, salary and promotion arrears, not remitted of pension and cooperative deductions.

While staging a walk-protest to Area Command, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, the COTAS leader said the CP had met with members of warring groups to cement a truce brokered to end the crisis. Against the backdrop of sending police to arrest its members by the provost, Aborisade asked the police not to intervene in the matter as the issue was between the state government, college’s provost and the entire management.

He, however, demanded the resignation of the provost as he could not handle the institution’s matter, saying the college staff have passed vote of no confidence in him.

“As you see all of us here, today, nobody is after Kiadese, but it seems the burden of the institution is beyond what he can solve and it is better for him to resign honourably instead of resulting to rancour, chaos and maiming of our members,” Aborisade said

Meanwhile, Makama has appealed to both members to sheathe their swords and allow peace reign in the college for the betterment of the students and management, both academic and non-academic staff, noting there was nothing to gain in crisis, but enmity.

Makama said it was good to press for their demand, but they need to do it in a peaceful atmosphere, assuring no member of the union would be arrested, molested or maimed by any police officer under his purview in the state.