No fewer than 200 people were apprehended by the Kwara State Environmental Sanitation Task Force for floating the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, made this known after monitoring of the exercise across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Banigbe said that the offenders were immediately brought before the sanitation Mobile Courts sitting at Emir Palace, Oja-Oba, Post-Office, Maraba, Sango and Offa-Garage, among other areas.

The commissioner said that advocacy sensitisation and jingles was aired in more than seven radio stations and other media platforms, yet violators still came out in defiance to the law.

“We have started advocacy sensitisation through out the metropolis since Wednesday.

“We, also reached out to some media houses and different social media platforms, yet some offenders still came out to violate the law,” Banigbe said.

She, however, said that the exercise was successful in many areas, adding that the state government would continue to improve until it achieved full compliance from the residents.

“In Ilorin alone, we have two buses to ferry offenders. Each of these buses made more than three trips to the nearest Mobile Court,” the commissioner said.

Banigbe reassured the residents that the present administration would not relent on its efforts in sustaining clean and hygienic environment for healthy living of the populace. (NAN)