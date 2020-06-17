The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task force) says it has arrested 21 alleged miscreants and cult members during a raid on some hideouts in Lagos.

The agency’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Taofiq said the suspects were arrested in some hideouts in Ogudu and Ajah areas of the state.

He said that the environmental task force enforcement team was led on the raid by its Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

Taofiq said that the operation followed a directive of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu.

“During the enforcement exercise, a large number of suspected miscreants launched a serious attack on the officers with broken bottles, stones, axe and other dangerous weapons from different spots, including uncompleted buildings.

“However, officers of the agency stood their ground and flushed them out from their hideouts, while some of them escaped through the roof.

“Residents around these areas had complained of attacks on innocent members of the public by these miscreants and cult gangs, especially in the early hours of the day and late at night,” Taofiq said.

He said that the agency had warned owners of structures harbouring criminal elements to immediately flush them out.

Taofiq said that the state government would not hesitate to demolish any building occupied by miscreants and cult gangs across the state.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has further directed that all the 21 arrested notorious miscreants and cultists should be prosecuted,” he said.

Taofiq also said that the agency had impounded 78 commercial motorcycles for allegedly engaging in illegal activities around Onipanu, Adekunle and Igbo-Efon by Jakande area of Lekki.

“This was done in line with the directives of the Lagos State Government on social distancing, use of nose masks and ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists across the state.

“It was done as part of the efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” he said.

Taofiq said that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration was doing everything possible to flatten the curve of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He, therefore, implored citizens to strictly adhere to all the safety precautions issued by government and healthcare providers, such as maintaining social distancing and use of nose masks. (NAN)