Christopher Oji

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Task Force at the weekend arrested 26 suspected members of Awawa cult gang in Agege, Lagos State.

The agency also arrested 64 suspected miscreants at Oshodi, recovered arms, ammunition and bags of assorted drugs from the suspects.

The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the 26 Awawa cult members were arrested during an over-night enforcement operations tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ carried out around Isale-oja, Funmilayo, Ile-pako at Amoo, Orile by cannal, Papa-Ashafa, Dopemu and old Oko-Oba in Agege.

He further disclosed that criminal activities perpetuated by various cult groups, particularly the dreaded Awawa cult gang, has become a serious threat to lives of residents and other members of the public.

Egbeyemi described the activities of hoodlums, especially cultist, as worse than evil. He added that it was disheartening to hear the gory tales of how they rob, rape and freely smoke Indian hemp in company with underage boys and girls during the day and at night.

Egbeyemi stated further that apart from the suspected cultists, 64 miscreants were arrested during a night raid around Oshodi.

He said dangerous weapons and substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the 64 miscreants. He said three female teenagers were among the arrested hoodlums.

He said: “The miscreants were those attacking/breaking motorists windscreen and disturbing innocent members of the public by dispossessing them of their valuables such as phones, wallets and jeweleries around Oshodi.

“It is disheartening that most parents have abdicated their responsibilities towards their children as youths are now found to be deeply involved in gangsterism.

“Honestly, most of the violent crime committed across the state were perpetrated by youths who lack parental care and joined cult group to avoid being intimidated by their peers.” He said that ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ would be a continuous exercise and extended to every area known to be inhabited by undesirable elements across the state.