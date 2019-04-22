Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences have nabbed a notorious criminal for robbery and pick-pocketing in Lagos.

Chairman of the Task Force, Chief Superintendent of Police, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the suspect was nabbed last Saturday, at ‘Costain Bridge,’ in Surulere area of the state, by the ‘Enforcement and Monitoring’ patrol team of the agency.

Egbeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a ring leader of a four-man criminal gang which specialised in picking pockets and robbing the public of valuables such as phones, wallets and jewelleries, using a commercial bus.

“The suspect and three others, who are presently at large, were nabbed after they jumped down from a commercial bus on top of Costain Bridge immediately they suspected that a patrol team of the agency was chasing them right from Ojuelegba…”