Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has arrested some officials the agency over allegation of sexual assault and extortion of a female motorist .

Head, Public Affairs Unit of Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said the attention of the agency has been drawn to the allegation of sexual assault against some of its’ officers published in one of the dailies .

He said :” Sequel to the report, Chairman of the agency ,CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, Immediately investigated the matter and discovered that the driver of the vehicle (Venza APP 775 GJ) was arrested for driving against traffic (one-way) around Lekki – Ajah expressway by the enforcement team of the agency on Wednesday, November 18.

“The investigation revealed further that the vehicle was impounded and brought to the agency’s car park at Alausa, Ikeja.

“The Leader of the team DSP Popoola Kayode, who is not the Commander of the agency as quoted inside the report ,collected the sum of N100,000 via bank transfer on his account before he released the vehicle to the owner ,Didi Ekanem .

“The leader of the team and his members of his team have been arrested and queried by the Chairman, while they would be sent back to Lagos State Police Command for further disciplinary actions.

“The agency has therefore , warned motorists particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators to desist from driving against traffic (one-way) as anyone caught would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.

“According Egbeyemi has warned that members of the public should stop inducing our officers with money and be reminded that both the giver and receiver are liable in Law. It is only the Court that pronounces traffic fines and money paid into government purse”.

The agency, however, urged members of the public to always report any corrupt officer who engages in shady deals thereby spoiling the image of the agency for disciplinary actions”.