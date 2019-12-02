The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has obtained a court order authorising it to auction 108 vehicles.

The forfeited/abandoned vehicles would be sold to interested members of the public.

Task force chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the vehicles to be auctioned by the government include 86 court forfeited and 22 abandoned vehicles impounded by the enforcement team of the agency in different parts of the state for driving against traffic (one-way) and committing other traffic offences.

Egbeyemi also stated that the public auction is scheduled to hold between December 3 and 4 at the agency’s car park, Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to him: “It was after the expiration of the 30 days public notice issued by the agency in line with the dictates of the law to all owners of the 22 abandoned vehicles to claim them that the government obtained the court order to auction them to interested members of the public.

“Let me commend the present administration for the on-going massive roads rehabilitation going on simultaneously across the state and to state clearly that motorists, both private and commercial drivers, should desist from driving against traffic (one-way) or causing traffic obstructions to other roads users.”