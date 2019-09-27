Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) at the early hours of today, raided an illegal brothel at the Mile 2 area of the State.

During the raid , five alleged notorious miscreants and nine prostitutes were arrested with had drugs.

Chairman Lagos State Taskforce , CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi , said the raid became imperative following complaints that criminal activities around Mile 2 towards FESTAC were allegedly perpetrated by miscreants who reside in the brothel.

Egbeyemi disclosed that the brothel had previously been demolished by the agency during the clearing of illegal structures, shanties and containerised shops from Eric Moore Road down to Trade Fair axis.

“It is disheartening seeing that the demolished brothel had been re-built by the owner after it was demolished for illegal construction on road setbacks. The last time we demolished the Brothel, some notorious miscreants taking refuge in the premises at night attacked our officers with dangerous weapons”, Egbeyemi disclosed.

He stated further that the brothel is noted for harbouring criminals who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables and also serves as an outlet for the sale of illegal drugs such as Indian hemp, Tramadol and other sex enhancement drugs, especially to underaged children.

Egbeyemi ,maintained that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens.

While assuring members of the public that the agency and other security agencies would not rest on their oars, Egbeyemi ,declared that the suspects would be charged to court in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu.