Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) Task Force has given a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ to owners/occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties in Fagba, Abbatior new Oko-Oba to remove them with their belongings.

Chairman Lagos State Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that over 2500 illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops were served ‘Removal Order’ around the areas.

Mr Egbeyemi disclosed further that the illegal shanties were occupied by hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along that axis during the last #EndSARS protest .

He said :”It is an eye-sore to see how hoodlums, especially underage freely smoke Indian hemp around the areas”

“You will recall that as part on spot assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants during the last protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu visited Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba area”,

He stated that residents around Fagba along Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to series of criminal activities perpetuated by notorious criminals who live in the shanties.

Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police ,Mr Hakeem Odumosu has directed that immediately after the expiration of the 7 days ‘Removal Order” any hoodlum arrested would be charged to court .

He , however ,maintained that the agency would not relent in securing safe environment for citizens within the State and the country at large.