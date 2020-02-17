Moshood Adebayo

Special Committee on the Clean Up of IKoyi and Victoria Island, yesterday announced it has impounded 215 vehicles, arrested and prosecuted 98 persons for various environmental offences since the commencement of the exercise.

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, who also chairs the committee, disclosed those arrested included street traders who displayed their wares on walkways, road set backs.

He said those operating illegal car wash centres and automobile mechanics who converted public spaces to mechanic workshops as well as some drivers of contravened vehicles, were arrested.

Bello further explained that those arrested were arraigned before mobile courts at the Safety Arena in Oshodi and another, on Victoria Island.