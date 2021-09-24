By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has impounded 410 motorcycles in the past one week.

Giving the breakdown of the seizure, Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, stated that 300 motorbikes were impounded on prohibited routes last week, while 110 were seized, yesterday.

He explained that officials of the agency carried out enforcement in Isolo, Ojodu- Berger, Ojota, Lagos Island and Surulere, last week, while the enforcement drive of the agency was also extended to 2nd Rainbow, where it seized 110 motor bikes yesterday.

He emphasised that the agency would do all that is within its power, to enforce the restriction of motorbikes on Lagos highways and bridges. He urged Lagosians to desist from patronising motor cyclists plying highways, maintaining that “it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

CSP Jejeloye noted that “it is disturbing that motor cyclists are refusing to comply with the Lagos Traffic Law restricting them from operating on highways and bridges”, adding that “the law was made in the best interest of the general public.”

He said the agency would not rest on its oars until the penchant for disregard for traffic rules and regulations is reduced to a drastic degree among commercial motorcyclists in the metropolis.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.