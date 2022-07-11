Troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force, Monguno in Borno were on Sunday hosted to a luncheon to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Kinnasara Cantonment in Monguno, the Commander of the sector, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, lauded the troops for the performance and successes recorded in the ongoing “Operation Lake Sanity” and “Operation Desert Sanity”.

Mutkut urged them to increase the tempo of onslaughts for more successes in the fight against insurgency.

Mutkut, who read the message of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya to the troops, lauded the support from the COAS and the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation, Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. Christopher Musa, to the sector in the fight against insurgency.

He reiterated the commitment of the sector to its assigned task and urged the troops to continue to remain disciplined and loyal to constituted authorities.

Dignitaries who graced the occassion included the Vice Chairman of Monguno LGA, Mallam Sanda Ahmodu; District Head of Monguno, Baba-Zanna Bulama and members of civilian Joint Task Force in the area