Tony John, Port Harcourt

THERE was pandemonium yesterday at Okporo/Rumuodara and East/

West road axis, in Obio/Akpor Local

Government Area of Rivers State,

over the death of tricycle (Keke) task

force personnel identified as Clement.

Daily Sun gathered that one Kelvin

Chuku, a task force worker, reportedly used machete to cut the deceased

over sharing formula.

The suspect, who is now in police

custody, was arrested by their colleagues when they discovered the

degree of machete cut on the victim.

Sources revealed that sympathizers and relatives of the deceased took

to the street in protest when report of

Clement’s tragic death filtered into

the neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the

protest turned violent as hoodlums

hijacked the process and started unleashing mayhem on members of the

public.

It was gathered that it took the intervention of Okporo Police Station at Rumuodara and Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS) to bring the

situation under control.

Confirming the incident, Youth

President of Rumuodara, Frank Weli, said he quickly informed the police

on hearing about the protest.

He dissociated youths in the area

from any destruction, saying hoodlums wanted to take advantage of

the situation to cause mayhem in the community.

Daily Sun further gathered that the

suspect, Kelvin, has been transferred

to State Criminal Investigation Department.