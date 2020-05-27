Tony John, Port Harcourt
THERE was pandemonium yesterday at Okporo/Rumuodara and East/
West road axis, in Obio/Akpor Local
Government Area of Rivers State,
over the death of tricycle (Keke) task
force personnel identified as Clement.
Daily Sun gathered that one Kelvin
Chuku, a task force worker, reportedly used machete to cut the deceased
over sharing formula.
The suspect, who is now in police
custody, was arrested by their colleagues when they discovered the
degree of machete cut on the victim.
Sources revealed that sympathizers and relatives of the deceased took
to the street in protest when report of
Clement’s tragic death filtered into
the neighbourhood.
Eyewitnesses disclosed that the
protest turned violent as hoodlums
hijacked the process and started unleashing mayhem on members of the
public.
It was gathered that it took the intervention of Okporo Police Station at Rumuodara and Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS) to bring the
situation under control.
Confirming the incident, Youth
President of Rumuodara, Frank Weli, said he quickly informed the police
on hearing about the protest.
He dissociated youths in the area
from any destruction, saying hoodlums wanted to take advantage of
the situation to cause mayhem in the community.
Daily Sun further gathered that the
suspect, Kelvin, has been transferred
to State Criminal Investigation Department.
