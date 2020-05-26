TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

There was pandemonium yesterday at Okporo/Rumuodara and East/West road axis, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, over the death of tricycle (Keke) task force personnel identified as Clement.

Daily Sun gathered that one Kelvin Chuku, a task force worker, reportedly used machete to cut the deceased over sharing formula.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, was arrested by their colleagues, when they discovered the degree of machete cut on the victim.

Sources revealed that sympathizers and relatives of the deceased took to the street in protest, when report of Clement’s tragic death filtered in the neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the protest turned violent as hoodlums hijacked the process and starting unleashing mayhem on members of the public.

It was gathered that it took the intervention of Okporo Police Station at Rumuodara and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

to bring the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, Youth President of Rumuodara, Frank Weli, said he quickly informed the Police on hearing about the protest.

He dissociated youths in the area from any destruction, saying hoodlums wanted to take advantage of the situation to cause mayhem in the community.

Daily Sun further gathered that the suspect, Kelvin, has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department.