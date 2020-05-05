Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman, Afikpo North Local Government Area, Ogbonnaya Enyim, has confirmed the sealing of Afikpo branch of one of the old general commercial banks in the area by the local government COVID-19 task force team for not complying with the safety protocols against coronavirus.

In an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki, Enyim said the local government, during a stakeholders’ meeting last week, directed that all banks, restaurants, drinking joints and other business areas should adhere strictly to the state government’s safety protocols on preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

He said when the team arrived the bank, it was observed that none of the preventive measures was put in place by the bank.

“It is very unfortunate and regrettable that despite the warnings of President Muhammadu Buhari and Ebonyi State governor for commercial centres to put in place and ensure strict adherence to preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state, some of them decided to be a clog on the wheels of government progress.

“Our task force team this morning visited banks in the local government to monitor the level of compliance, on arriving the roundabout, Eke market branch of the bank, it was observed that none of the directives was adhered to.

“When the team made attempt to gain access to the bank, the security personnel at the bank did not allow the team to gain access and all efforts made to speak with the management of the bank, fell on deaf ears.

“Before now, there has been several warnings for the bank to ensure their customers wear face masks and ensure social distancing while transacting their business but none of the warnings was taken into consideration by the bank,” he said.