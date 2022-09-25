By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Taskforce has made good its promise to go after all recalcitrant okada operators, Land grabbers,environmental laws violators who have refused to heed the warnings by the State Government to stop their illegal activities.

Speaking on Sunday at his office in Bolade, Oshodi,after a week-long operation carried out by the Agency in areas like Ogba, Apapa, Tradefair, Elemoro, Ojodu and its environs, Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed that traces of okada operations had been noticed in the aforementioned areas and other parts of the State despite the ban on their activities still being in place, prompting the need for the Agency to carry out the necessary mop up exercises in the city.

Jejeloye disclosed that though there was about 95 percent compliance but yet not less than 150 commercial bikes were impounded for willfully operating on restricted routes and flouting traffic rules in some areas. 10 okada passengers were also apprehended for driving on the restricted BRT corridor and they have all been charged to court and were fined 50,000 Naira or serve three months in Badagry Correctional Centre.

“It has come to our notice through our discreet investigations and also via feedbacks from members of the Public that okada riders have aggressively been returning to streets to operate. It is quite unfortunate because we will ensure that any okada caught operating will be impounded and crushed. Passengers and riders who are also caught will be charged to court as well” Jejeloye stated.

The Chairman also reiterated that the Agency would remain resolute in ensuring that the menace of okada and infractions in Lagos never resurfaces as he and his men would carry on with aggressive enforcement exercises to maintain sanity which Lagosians have evidently enjoyed since the ban was put in place.

“We will work hard to achieve orderliness on Lagos Roads in line with the T.H.E.M.E S. Agenda of the State Government and we will make sure we do all it takes to key into for a greater Lagos. No amount of aggressiveness or resistance from okada riders can match our determination to create an enabling environment for every law abiding Lagosian”

In a related developments, CSP Jejeloye, revelaed that the Agency has made considerable amount of progress in dislodging Land Grabbers in the State and vowed to go after any unscrupulous element still involved in the practice. He further stated that the Agency provides security back up for other Agencies of the State Government in ensuring that developmental programmes and activities aimed at providing succor to the populace are not hindered by criminal elements around.

He urged all Lagosians to report any suspicious or criminal acitivity within their locality to the nearest Police Station or through the various online media channels of the agency.