By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government yesterday impounded no fewer than 130 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, operating on highways and in other restricted areas, for violating traffic law.

The motorcycles were impounded in different locations by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (taskforce).

The taskforce also arrested five motorists, who flouted the state’s traffic regulations, including driving against the traffic and obstruction.

The recently established anti one-way and other traffic offences squad of the state government, which is now being operated under the taskforce, also joined in the enforcement.

The 80-man team, led by the new taskforce chairman, Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police (SP), in an early morning enforcement in Iyana Ipaja, rounded up scores of okada riders illegally operating on routes, which the state government had designated as restricted areas for commercial motorcycles.

The enforcement team moved to Abule Egba area, where one-way drivers and commercial motorcyclists had created nuisance on the highways. Offenders were calmly ordered to come down from the vehicles before they were confiscated by the anti-one way squad.