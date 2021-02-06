By Christy Anyanwu

A security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has advised the Federal and Edo State governments to jointly empanel a special investigative taskforce that will detect the killers of Chief Dennis Abudah at the Benin City bypass. He said that a multi-agency taskforce led by the Nigeria Police Force will have the synergy and resources required to locate, identify and apprehend the killers of the US-based native of Fugar in Etsako Central LGA of Edo State.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, yesterday, Dr. Ekhomu, National President, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), said that the murder of Dennis Abudah must not be resolved by the usual practice of discounting Nigerian lives. He said that “the death of Chief Abudah was very sad, distasteful and totemic. Chief Abudah’s death must agitate our collective conscience and must be solved.”

He called for the immediate setting up of a multi-agency taskforce to be headed by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogbadu. He said the DSS Edo State command, the newly formed Edo State Vigilance Service, Operation Wabaizigan and Edo State Special Constabulary must be involved in the taskforce. He said that the operational strategy is to combine human resources as well as investigative and intelligence capacities in resolving the brutal murder of the Edo chief.

He said that detecting and arresting the actual perpetrators will restore the confidence and respect of citizens in their government.

The security expert advised the Edo State government and prominent Etsako indigenes to put up a reward purse of N20million for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.