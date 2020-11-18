Christopher Oji

Barely one day after commercial motorcycle operators clashed with the Lagos State Task force at the Mile 2 area of the state , a patrol team of the agency has yet escaped death from the hands of the Okada roders.

This time at Ikeja Along on Lagos/ Abeokuta Express Road where the Okada riders chased the patrol team and pelted them with stones.

in a video that went viral, the Okada riders were seen chasing the patrol team with dangerous weapons while armed policemen attached to the enforcement team of Task force were seen running for safety.

The Okada riders did not stop at attacking the Task force officials as they decended on BRT buses which they also pelted with stones.

An official of Task force who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press,said:” We are doomed in Lagos. Criminals who parade as Okada riders have deceived the genuine ones to cause havoc in the state. They ride against traffic, cause heavy gridlock and use the opportunity to rob people. There is no agency, including the police and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency ( LASTMA) ,to checkmate them. If not for Task force, the Okada riders would have taken over the state.

” You could see how our armed policemen were running as of they were the criminals. If they don’t run and shoot anyone, the public will blame us. The problem is beyond us. But I learnt that the state government has taken over the issue .It is now a state government matter. It is left to the government to decide whether Okada riders should take over the roads or not”. Head, Public Affairs Unit,of the Task force , Adebayo Taofiq, said :” Yes our men were attacked today at Ikeja Along, just as they did at Mile 2 yesterday ( Tuesday), but all I know is that we are not going to be deterred, we won’t allow them to take over the roads”

On Tuesday, many people were injured and property worth several millions destroyed during the clash between Okada riders and Task force officials at the Mile 2 area of the state.

Among the injured were a paramilitary officer attached to Task force , Ganiyu Mustapha, a pregnant woman and many other victims who were either running for safety or were hit by rampaging Okada riders.

Toafiq commenting on the Tuesday issue ,said “After impounding about 74 Okada caught plying one-way and those operating on highway, Okada riders mobilised themselves and attacked officers of the agency

“They damaged beyond repairs two of our vehicles with one of our truck. A Paramilitary officer attached to the agency (Ganiyu Mustspha) was wounded with broken bottles and Cutlass because he mistakenly ran into the mob.

“Since the EndSARS protest motorists including Okada riders operate with impunity thereby causing serious traffic gridlock across the State.

“We had a stakeholders meeting with Okada leaders and they made us to understand that all those flagrantly disobeying the laws are not responsible to any associations in Lagos.

“We must all join hands together to salvage the State from the hands of these notorious criminals who uses Okada to perpetuate evil to the public”.