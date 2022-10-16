By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Taskforce at the early hours of Sunday, raided some blackspots at Oshodi, Mafoluku,and Airport road areas of the state and arrested 33 suspects.

The blackspots were allegedly used by criminal elements as hideouts after carrying out their nefarious activities.

Also, the agency also impounded 114 commercial motorcycles(Okada), plying Government restricted routes .

According Director, Press & Public Affairs Lagos State Taskforce, Mr. Gbadeyan Abdulraheem,” the raid which was carried out early hours of today(Sunday), was led by Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who personally carried out Investigation and gathered credible intelligence about the blackspots.

” CSP Jejeloye,disclosed that 33 miscreants where rounded up and taken down to the office where they would be questioned and profiles before prosecution.

“We carry out raids like these regularly in order to rid the streets of criminal elements who make use of these dark spots as a safe haven. We have rounded up 33 suspects, who will be profiled and if found to be of questionable character, will be charged to court accordingly”

Jejeloye further stated that the suspects used the locations as a taekeoff points to rob, pick pockets of unsuspecting pedestrians and sometimes intimidate them in order to disposses them of their hard earned valuables.

“We are going to put an end to these acts by ensuring that our policing tactics are utilised every now and then to achieve adequate safety and security in line with the THEMES agenda of the State Government”

“In a similar development, Taskforce carried out a raid on recalcitrant okada operators at Amuwo Odofin where 114 Motorcycle were seized for operating on restricted routes .

“Okada riders in this part of Lagos take advantage of the massive road construction going on here to perpetrate their illegal activities but we wont condone it any longer”.

However, Jejeloye warned that the agency would not relent in its efforts in trying to instil sanity on our roads and rid the state of criminal elements.