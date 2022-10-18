By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 59 suspected miscreants during the raiding of blackspots in the state .

According to Lagos State Taskforce chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, the raid was in continuation of the Agency’s bid to rid the State of criminal elements; provide safety and security of residents within the Metropolis.

CSP Jejeloye who led the operation which lasted about hours,said the raid and was carried out along Oshodi, Mafoluku, Ilupeju Railway crossing, and Agege Motor Road.

He said the raid was carried out after complaints were received from the members of the public about the activities of unscrupulous elements in the areas, mostly at night and in the early hours of the day.

He disclosed that the 59 suspects were arrested at various locations and have all been properly profiled before charging them to court today.

“Lagosians should expect more raids and security operations in the coming weeks,until we are able to achieve and maintain zero challenges in the sector of security as encapsulated in the THEMES agenda of the State Government. No stone will be left unturned till all criminal elements are either arrested or flee completely from Lagos “.

He advised residents of the state to be security conscious and ensure that any security breaches within our neighbourhood are quickly reported to the Agency or to the nearest Police Station. He stated that the aim of achieving a safe, serene and habitable city is a collective effort which requires every Lagosians hand on deck till it is achieved and beneficial to the general populace. It is hightime we knew that an aggression to one is aggression to all, therefore, as true Lagosians,we must at all times be our brothers keepers to collectively fight the monster called insecurity before it fights us back.