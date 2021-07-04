By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend arrested 71 miscreants in a dawn raid of black spots in Oshodi.

The agency also impounded 227 motorcycles from riders plying prohibited routes.

Head, Public Affairs Unit Lagos State Taskforce,Femi Moliki, said the raid was in line with the directives of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu to Taskforce to rid Oshodi of traffic robbers and miscreants who harass and dispossess motorists and commuters of their belongings.

“The agency’s team which was led by its Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, in the dawn raided and combed Oshodi Oke, Oshodi Underbridge, Toyota, Fatai Atere e.t.c where many ex-convicts, drug addicts and peddlers were arrested around 5:00 a.m to 6.00 a.m.

“CSP Jejeloye had on reaching the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi personally screened the suspects one after the other before releasing five of them.

“Some of the motorists and passers-by, who witnessed the arrest of some of the miscreants commended the agency for evacuating some of the miscreants adding that they had made Oshodi inaccessible at dawn and at night.

“Some of the suspects indicted for their notoriety and criminal conduct in the areas included: Solomon Ebenezer 29, Toyin Shoboyejo 29, Chidebere Peter 29 and Demola Olowe (a.k.a FGN) all of whom are ex-convicts.

“In a related development, Lagos State Taskforce over the weekend impounded 227 motorcycles for plying restricted routes.

“The bikes were impounded in Ikeja Along, Ogba, Alaguntan, Abule Egba, Command, Gate and Ayobo.

“The Chairman vowed that the agency would intensify efforts to complement the Command in ridding the State of criminals while also continuing with the clampdown on motor bikes plying prohibited routes in the State”.