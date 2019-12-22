Anambra State Special Taskforce on fake and adulterated products, weekend, stormed the notorious section of the Ogbaru Relief Market in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, where all manner of fake and adulterated beverages, wines and hot drinks were allegedly produced.

The group, led by its chairman, Mr Chibuzor Nwokeji, arrested two suspects and sealed over 30 lockup shops where the fake products were manufactured.

It was gathered that the taskforce had, on storming the place, saw the producers of the fake products fleeing the market.

Items recovered by the taskforce included production machines, some fake raw materials, assorted faked finished products, especially wines, beverages and hot drinks.

The chairman, Nwokeji expressed worry at the magnitude of fake beverages, wines and hot drinks produced in the market without anybody asking questions.

Nwokeji, who said his group had the mandate of Governor Willie Obiano to rid the market of fake products, insisted that the taskforce would not allow anything or persons to stop them from making progress. A trader commended the taskforce for their courage in bursting the den of fakers.