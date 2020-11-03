Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has threatened to prosecute reckless motorists, especially commercial bus drivers, causing gridlock in the state.

The taskforce vowed to invoke the Lagos State Transport Reformed Law of 2018 on any motorist caught contravening the law and advised them to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Law.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who gave the warning yesterday, asserted that the enforcement unit and other relevant agencies are determined to enforce the law on recalcitrant motorists who contravened any section of the law.

Egbeyemi said: “Motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying on BRT corridors.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law thereby causing an impediment to free vehicular traffic across the state.”

He, however, enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any noticeable security breach around them via Lagos State Toll – free lines 112 or 767.