Coming on the heels of deteriorating security situation across the country, especially in the South East region, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, appointed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Usman Alkali Baba, as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in acting capacity. The new IGP replaced the former Police boss, Mohammed Adamu, who was due for retirement last February.

Before his appointment as head of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Baba was the DIG in charge of the Force Finance and Administration. He was also the Force Secretary. The change in the leadership of the police force is reported to be in line with Buhari’s new resolve to rejig the security architecture of the country and ensure that the nation overcomes the rising security challenges.

President Buhari had on February 4 extended the tenure of Adamu for three months to enable him search for a new IGP. However, Adamu only spent two months and three days of the extended period before he was removed. The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed the development to journalists in Abuja said: “After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible for appointment as IGP in line with Section 7 (2) of the Nigeria Police Act (2020), and based on seniority, professionalism, record of service and competence, Mr. President has approved the appointment of an acting IGP in the person of Usman Alkali Baba with immediate effect.”

While officially decorating the new IGP with his new rank in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo charged him to implement the administration’s community policing, which has taken off in some parts of the country. According to the VP, “you are assuming office at a very turbulent time in the life of our people. There are multiple threats to law, order and public safety. The role of law enforcement and particularly that of the police force as primary agency charged with maintaining law and order has never been more important.”

Osinbajo also reminded the new IGP: “The police are our institution of first resort, the first line of defence against crime and anarchy and the first sign of the strength of the state. We all expect that you will justify the confidence that Mr. President has reposed in you, to enable you to lead the force in these times.” The new IGP also promised to rejig the operational strategy of the police and improve on what his predecessor left behind.

No doubt, Adamu is assuming the headship of the Nigeria Police Force at a critical time in the life of the nation with rising insecurity and threats to the corporate existence of the country. He should hit the ground running because there is no more time to waste. The tasks before him are indeed enormous but not insurmountable. With his pedigree in the force, we believe that he is equal to the task ahead.

He is also assuming office at a time there is low morale in the force as a result of the recent assaults on policemen and formations across the country, especially in the South East region. His first duty is to restore the sagging morale among police officers and ensure that they are well equipped for the tasks ahead. There is need for training and retraining of all police personnel as well as the enhancement of their remuneration.

With our population estimated to be over 200 million, the numerical strength of the force put at about 371, 800 is far below the UN recommendation of one police officer for every 450 citizens. Therefore, it must be beefed up forthwith. The police under him must work as a team to be able to overcome the security challenges facing the country. He must strive to improve on the achievements of his predecessor. We congratulate him on his new post and wish him a successful tenure.

Adamu was born on March 1, 1963 in Geidam, Yobe State. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on March 15, 1988. Prior to his appointment as the new police boss, he was the DIG in charge of the Force Finance and Administration, Abuja. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He attended Bayero University Kano and the University of Maiduguri.