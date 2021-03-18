From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE), a Plateau State-based NGO, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has trained members of Gwagwada community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The select individuals, who were being trained as health promoters have the responsibility of training other members of the community on the importance of hygiene and the hazards of poor sanitation like indiscriminate dumping of solid waste and open defecation.

The three-day training which would be followed by the sinking of three boreholes within this benefitting community was part of the efforts to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Programme Director, Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE) Nigeria, Jonathan Makan said.

According to him, the training was aimed at helping benefitting communities combat the many effects of water-borne diseases and to promote healthier societies especially in communities where access to safe water remains a luxury.

To Jonathan, ‘government cannot do everything alone without supports here and there. So, there are organisations that help communities like Gwagwada to complement what the government is doing and that is why USAID supports local and state governments to reach out to communities with the provision of water to see how they can curtail water-related diseases and infections.

‘It is the responsibility of these trainees to take care of the water project and ensure that it is maintained so that the community can have unhindered access to safe water for a long time to come.

‘This there days training is a pre-requisite activity towards the establishment of the borehole in this community and for every borehole drilled, four toilets are built alongside to check open defecation.

Earlier, the Chairman, Chikun Local Government, Samaila Leeman, encouraged his people to take the training seriously as if the growth and development of the Gwagwada community depend on it just as he called on the organisers to extend their hands of charity to other communities who suffer similar water-related issues.

Gwagwada community will be the first community to benefit from this USAID sponsored project with a total of three boreholes and 12 toilets.