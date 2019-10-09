Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija, says tattoos on her body were important as they were symbols of her desire to achieve her dreams.

She disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of her presentation to the newsmen, at the Multichoice office, Ilupeju, Lagos on Wednesday.

Mercy, who did not hide her passion for having tattoos, said she has lost count of the numbers of tattoo on her body, adding that she only has flowers and butterfly imprinted on her skin.

“I love tattoos and I have many of them. I can’t tell you the number till I count them; I only have flowers and butterfly tattoos on.

“The tattoos are indication that I can fly to a height without limit and also depict that everyone has wings to fly to any place that is right.

“I love fashion a lot and I make sure that I am comfortable with what I wear. I have different clothes for different occasions which determine what I wear.

“I have a fashion line and luxury line. I called it luxury not because they are that expensive but because it looks expensive. We can dress well and look luxurious without much money,” she said.

On the fight with her BBNaija housemate, Tacha, which led to the disqualification of the later, Mercy said she still maintain friendship with Tacha.

“I still maintain my friendship with Tacha whatever happens; she has reached out to me. People should know that friends do fight occasionally, so what happened in the house is a reflection of us.

“People will start seeing us together afterwards, we are still friends.

“All I want is the grace of God to continue. Every time, I wake up to pray to God for his grace upon me. With that, I will be fine,” she said. (NAN)