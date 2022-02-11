By Maduka Nweke

Tatu City, a place designed for live, work and play, is a 5,000-acre, new city with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors.

The City has partnered with Access Afya, a healthcare enterprise that delivers high-quality and localised healthcare for low-income markets, to open a clinic to serve the community around the 5,000 acre-new city. Under the Curafa Medical Clinic franchise, the facility improves access to primary healthcare for the community by providing chronic care, family planning, lab testing, child immunisations and nutrition, pre-and post-natal care, general outpatient consultations and first aid.

The clinic, located conveniently near the Tatu City entrance, will serve more than 10,000 local community members and thousands of workers in the city.

Speaking during the launch, Perminas Marisi, Head of City Management, Tatu City, said, “We are delighted to open this facility today as part of our commitment to social transformation and improving the lives of the local community through jobs, capacity building and accessible healthcare.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Daphne Ngunjiri, Access Afya’s CEO, said, “We are excited to expand Curafa to Tatu City and are confident that customers will appreciate our seven-day-a-week affordable healthcare services with consultations starting at KES 100 and annual coverage from KES 1,500.”

Access Afya’s tech-enabled primary health clinics in Kenya have served over 350,000 patients. The company’s digital system, AfyaSmart, tracks numerous quality indicators to ensure consistent and effective care every time.

Tatu City, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, has been empowering the local community for a decade. Some of the notable initiatives include capacity building at the Tatu City Training Academy, which offers free vocational training to the community. So far, more than 500 individuals have been trained in masonry, plumbing, plastering, steel fixing and security. Upon completion of the course, more than 80% of graduates find work in Tatu City.

The Tatu City Labour Desk maintains a database of more than 7,000 community members, who are given jobs on a rotational basis. Other CSR initiatives include educational support programmes, women empowerment and environmental conservation.