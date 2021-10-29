From Uche Usim, Abuja

To increase the Federal Government’s revenue, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that it would commence a back-end tax audit on operators in the maritime and aviation sectors to ensure compliance.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, disclosed this Thursday while delivering an address at the Pedabo Thought Leadership Breakfast Session, focused on tax issues and the impact on development in the maritime and aviation industry, held in Lagos State.

“The FIRS will soon launch a tax audit exercise on operators in the maritime and aviation industries as back-end pre-audit activities, in collaboration with regulatory authorities in the industries, are at advanced stages,” he said.

Nami called on foreign players in these industries, who had lifted cargo out of Nigeria without paying taxes to voluntarily come forward and regularise their tax standing.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Let me use this opportunity to invite all foreign companies that have lifted cargo (including crude oil) out of Nigeria without paying tax in line with extant law to voluntarily come forward to regularise their tax positions. Those who would wait for FIRS’ audit before doing the right thing may find the taste very unsavoury,” he stated.

He also said that as important as the maritime and aviation industries are to the economic development of Nigeria, they are not yielding the expected revenue.

Blaming the poor revenue on many factors, he stated that a major reason for the poor yield is the failure of foreign companies lifting cargo to pay tax.

“The low tax revenue performance of the two industries can be attributed to many factors, chief of which is the failure of foreign companies lifting cargo to pay tax. This is contrary to the provisions of the extant tax laws.

The revenue leakage from these non-compliant companies is very huge,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .