Former Super Eagles’ captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has been again issued an arrest warrant by the Lagos State High Court in a ruling reportedly delivered by Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

According to the latest report, the former Nigerian international was accused of alleged tax evasion, which forced the court to issue a bench warrant.

Lagos State Government had accused the former Paris-Saint-Germain star of tax fraud, which he reportedly failed to settle two years ago.

The Lagos State High Court judge first made the order on January 29, following an application by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

But there were also reports claiming that Austin Okocha denied being guilty of any tax fraud being alleged of.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles’ captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha revealed that he learnt about his arrest orders on the pages of newspapers.

The 45-year-old was recently accused of deliberately evading tax after which a Lagos court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

According to the report, the ex-Premier League midfielder star was charged to court by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on a three-count charge, on failure to give account of return of income.