Lagos State Government has declared its intention to drop the tax evasion charge against former Super Eagles captain, Augustine JayJay Okocha.

The government represented by a counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Mrs Y.A. Pitan, told the court that the defendant had done the needful and there was no need for his prosecution.

According to her, Okocha was accused of Income Tax evasion since 2017, but has finally settled with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

She said the LIRS informed them that the defendant visited their office and reconciled his accounts.

Pitan, however, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her file a notice of discontinuance of the charge preferred against Okocha.

Consequently, Justice Adedayo Akintoye withdrew the warrant of arrest earlier issued on the defendant.

The court adjourned further hearing till November 14, to enable prosecution file notice of discontinuance of the charge.

Lagos State Government had filed a three-count charge against Okocha on June 6, 2017, accusing him of failing to pay income tax. The offences contravene Section 56(a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No. 8 of 2006 and Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended).

Due to Okocha’s failure to appear before the court, the judge issued his warrant of arrest on January 29.

On February 19, due to the prosecution’s failure to effect the order of arrest of the defendant, the judge renewed gave the order again.