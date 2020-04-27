Henry Uche

To encourage investments in healthcare and the pharmaceutical sectors, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said that several activities that qualify for the 3-5 year company income tax holiday which it administers under the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) Scheme.

A statement from the NIPC listed the activities that qualify for the reliefs to include, manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical chemicals which producing medicinal active substances used for their pharmacological properties in the manufacture of antibiotics, basic vitamins, salicylic and o-acetylsalicylic acids.

More so, manufacture of irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment which products includes; Irradiation apparatus and tubes, CT Scanners, PET scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, medical ultrasound equipment, electrocardiographs, electromedical endoscopic equipment, medical laser equipment, pacemakers and hearing aids.

Others are manufacture of medical and dental equipment and supplies used for Surgical drapes and sterile string and tissue; Surgical Instruments including disposables, dental fillings and cements, dental wax and other dental plaster preparations; bone reconstruction cements; dental laboratory furnaces; Laboratory ultrasonic cleaning machinery.

Laboratory sterilisers; distilling apparatus, centrifuges, medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture (operating tables, examining tables, hospital beds, dentists chair); bone plates and screws, syringes, needles, catheters, cannulae; dental instruments, orthopaedic and prosthetic devices, medical thermometers.

The statement also included construction and operation of non-residential buildings, which is made up of health supporting structures; specialised hospitals, diagnostics, laboratories, medical cities.