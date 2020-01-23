A tax seminar on the Finace Act 2019 holds today at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

The Seminar is being organised by the firm of Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), a niche accounting and taxation pßractice founded by Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie,

Dame Olajumoke Simplice, Presidentof the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) is expected as the keynote speaker, while the Chairman of the seminar will be Chief Preye Ogriki, the pioneer Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Bayelsa State.

Other team of professionals who are guest speakers and facilitators are Dr. Patrick Modilim, former Deputy General Manager, Zenith Bank plc who will be presenting paper on the topic: Finance Act 2019: An Overview.

Dr. Udochukwu Ogbonna, Immediate Past Executive Chairman, Abia State Internal Revenue Service will be talking on Finance Act 2019: Underlying Challenges and Procedures To Counter Such Challenges.

Dr. Tunji Adeniyi, former Hon. Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Ekiti State and former Managing Director /CEO, United Bank for Africa, Nairobi, Kenya will present Financial Act 2019: Opportunities and Threats to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium-size Enterprises).

Finance Act 2019: How It Affects The Financial Services Industry (Banking, Insurance and Capital Market sub- sectors) will be presented by Chief Blakey Ijezie, Chief Executive Officer of I & I Investments Limited.

Alhaji Musa Mamman Kolo, Chief Executive Officer, Armlink Ventures and former General Manager/GCFO, Continental Reinsurance plc, the Premier Pan-African Reinsurer, will also present the topic, Finance Act 2019: Tax Incentives Embedded In Different Sectors.

Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, Managing Partner/CEO, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), will be talking on Finance Act 2019: Implications of the VAT Hike from 5% to 7.5%.

The Targeted Audience for the Seminar are Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Management Accountants, Tax Managers and Consultants, Financial Controllers, Internal and External Auditors, Finance Administrators/Analysts in SMEs and start-ups, Microfinance, Commercial, Mortgage and Merchant Banks, Officers of various States Internal Revenue Services and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as well as Individuals, especially Bank Account holders, who are now required to possess TIN (Tax Identification Number) Cards.