The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) on Thursday visited and presented relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeshina Adedayo, the 15th President and Chairman of Council of the institute led other members of the institute on the visit to the camp.

Adedayo while presenting the relief materials, which include clothing and food items, said that they were in the camp as part of the week long activities in commemoration of the institute’s 40th anniversary.

“We will also be partnering with the camp for future purposes,” he said.

The CITN president, responding to the challenges in the camp as explained by the management of the camp, noted that the challenges were of great concern.

“So as an institute that has that caring heart, because they call us CITN CARES, we are going to have a discussion at the council level.

“This is to help us talk about building a policy around our own basis of assistance for IDPs generally and motherless babies’ homes.

“These are things we must take as a whole, so that at that point in time, we are showing one aspect of the institute, that shows that even though it’s an institution, it has a human heart,” he said.

Adedayo further announced scholarship to five of the IDPs from their present class to university level on his individual level.

The five beneficiaries include two boys and two girls presently in Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1, and a child that is still in the Kindergarten.

Responding, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, Coordinator of the camp, commended the visitors for finding time to visit the camp.

Folorunsho said the visit and relief materials would go a long way to inspire the IDPs, saying we know how the country is now, and “we commend the sacrifice of every one who has contributed to provide these support to us”.

He further said that the scholarship award would serve as a great inspiration to the other IDPs, who were pursuing various academic qualifications.

“Presently, we have more than 90 of them in various tertiary institutions across the country and 60 more would soon be joining them. I tell you, from these ones the country would be restored,” the coordinator said.

NAN reports that relief materials presented include clothing, tubers of yams, bags of rice, bags of beans, cartons of noodles and vegetable oil. (NAN)