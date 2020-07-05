Even at the ripe old age of 35, former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo is not quitting the game very soon after he signed a year’s deal with Cypriot club Doxa Katokopias.

Taiwo’s last club was RoPS of Finland, where he played 27 games and scored a goal last year.

The power-shooting left-back has played for AC Milan in Serie A, Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 as well as QPR in the Premier League. In the twilight of his career, he has become one of the most nomadic players around with stints in Turkey, Switzerland and Finland.

He won 58 caps and scored eight goals for the Super Eagles.