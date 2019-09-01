Ready for it? As super famous as Taylor Swift is, at least one person didn’t know who she was.

Allow us to begin again.

Former Soho House executive David Aldea rented his Cornelia Street townhouse to the superstar singer in 2016 while she was having renovations done on her New York City home.

“I’m afraid to tell you this, but I will tell you this: I really didn’t know her,” he said. “I’m just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, ‘I’m meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home.'”

Before you ask how could that be possible, you need to calm down as Aldea had an explanation.

“Now, mind you, I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist,” he said. “I just didn’t match the name to the song. I know, it’s silly.”

When Aldea did realize it, he thought it was all a gag, he said.

But nope, her management team let him know not to shake it off, as it really was that Taylor Swift.

The singer thought the place had plenty of style, especially since it had a garage that allowed her to come and go without being seen.

“She walked in, and I’ll never forget this — she said, ‘Oooh, it’s so crafty,'” Aldea said. “And in Taylor-speak, that means ‘I like everything.'”

Swift came to like it so much that she rented the place fully furnished.

It also served as her muse.

Her latest album, “Lover,” has a tune titled “Cornelia Street,” which tells of her falling in love there (we see you, Joe Alwyn) and worrying that she’ll never be able to come back to the area if the relationship ends.

“We were in the backseat/Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar/’I rent a place on Cornelia Street’/I say casually in the car,” she sings.

Aldea has since sold the 5,500-square-foot, four-story home with four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a swimming pool in the living room, and a white marble staircase for $11.5 million. (CNN)