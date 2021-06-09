From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with Mrs Evelyn Joshua, over the death of her husband, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, on Sunday morning.

CAN also commiserated with the entire members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) as well as entire Body of Christ over the death the Prophet popularly known as TB Joshua.

CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a condolence letter addressed to the widow encouraged her, the children and the entire church to be strong in faith, assuring them that the God who the late prophet served diligently is happy with him.

A copy of the letter made available to Daily Sun read: “The news of the demise of your darling husband, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, who was until his transition at the age of 57, was the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) came to us amidst great shock and sorrow.

“We are particularly sad because the deceased showed no trace of illness prior to his demise after an evening Church Service on Saturday 5th June, 2021. We commiserate with you, the children and entire members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on this irreparable loss. Prophet T.B Joshua was one of the foremost Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist who devoted his entire lifetime to the propagation of the gospel and ministering to the needs of the downtrodden.”

“He was renowned for his philosophical simplicity and humility. His death is not only a loss to the family and the church, but to Nigeria and the world at large.

“There are indeed no exact words of comfort at a moment like this, but we humbly enjoin you to take solace in the Will of the Almighty God, who works in us both to do and work according to his good purpose (Philippians 2:13).

“We know that Our Lord Jesus Christ in whom there is all sufficiency, and whom you have been serving wholeheartedly will make all grace abound unto you at this trying moment (2 Corinthians 9:8).