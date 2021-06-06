By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has described the death of the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations(SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, (TB Joshua) as an eclipse in God’s vineyard, saying it was a rude shock.

Adams mourned the death of his brother and kinsman, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi said:

“I received the news of the death of my brother, Prophet TB Joshua with a heavy heart and deep sorrow,it is really devastating to hear such a sad news breaking like a wildfire.

Prophet TB Joshua was an Iroko tree, an abode for many souls.

The man of God has found favour in spreading the Gospel of God through his ministry.And according to the words of God from the Bible “The lord does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.”

” It is very difficult for me to come to terms with the reality of his death. It was a rude shock and very sad.Prophet TB Joshua lived and died for God. His life was a complete definition of God’s generousity and philosophy. He was very humble, gentle and generous to a fault.His large- heartedness knows no tribe, colour, ethnic, language or religion. He was simply a winner of souls even spreading beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He opened a new vista in religious tourism, and Nigeria earned alot, in terms of foreign exchange from his accommodating spirit.With his death, there had been an eclipse in God’s vineyard”, he said.

“Prophet TB Joshua, was a frontline Nigerian preacher and televangelist, he was the founder of Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). And according to his words:“The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.

” Egbon lived a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.He reportedly passed away in Lagos on Saturday evening after a programme at his church.

Proohet TB Joshua was born on June 12, 1963 and became the leader and founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in 1990s.

He ran the Emmanuel TV television station in Lagos.

Iba Gani Adams,however, pray God to grant the immediate family, his kinsmen, the church and the country the fortitude to bear the loss.