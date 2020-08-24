The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has disowned a prophecy purportedly made by its overseer, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua on the outcome of the Edo governorship election.

Several articles are circulating online, purporting that prophet Joshua made a prophecy on the September 19 governorship election.

However, in a statement Sunday, SCOAN said the clergyman did not make any prophecy on the election and urged the public to disregard the said prophecy or any other information that was not broadcast by Emmanuel TV, the official broadcast outfit of the church.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to several articles circulating on the Internet within Nigeria claiming that Prophet TB Joshua has given a prophecy regarding the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State, Nigeria. This story is entirely false! Prophet TB Joshua has not given any prophecy regarding this.

“Remember, the Bible says in John 8:44 that satan is ‘the father of lies’. Don’t listen to the father of lies, the sons of lies and the daughters of lies. Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that and come to a hasty conclusion. God requires that we find out the truth from Him first and hold fast to that which is true, as the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Emmanuel TV is the only official mouthpiece of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). If you didn’t hear it on Emmanuel TV, please disregard it.”