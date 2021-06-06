By Christopher Oji
Lagos State Police Commissioner (CP) Hakeem Odumosu has offered some insight into how Pastor Joshua died Saturday night.
The CP said, he was officially pronounced dead by a hospital around 3am.
“It is true he is dead. I do not know the cause of his death yet. But the information we have is that he was conducting service. Along the line, he felt uncomfortable, walked to his apartment himself and never came back.
“His people thought he probably wanted to rest or refresh but when they didn’t see him after a long while, they went in search of him and found him in an unusual position.
“The service started in the evening. But it was around 3am that he was pronounced dead by a hospital.”
The church said Joshua’s last words to his members were “watch and pray.”
He was said to have also reminded them there was time for everything before he left the church hall.
